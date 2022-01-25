Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $85,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

