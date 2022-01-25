Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $303.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.