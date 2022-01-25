V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 149.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

