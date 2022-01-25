US Bancorp DE Sells 5,964 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

