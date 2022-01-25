US Bancorp DE Sells 15,095 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Nomad Foods worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

