US Bancorp DE Sells 12 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,229.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,248.23. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

