US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,884 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

