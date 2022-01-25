US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,884 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.