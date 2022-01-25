US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.