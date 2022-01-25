US Bancorp DE Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL stock opened at $189.93 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

