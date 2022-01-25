US Bancorp DE Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

SUI stock opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average is $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.