US Bancorp DE Has $3.17 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

