US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWI opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.