US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

ED stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.