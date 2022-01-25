US Bancorp DE Acquires 824 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $301.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.51. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

