UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

