Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 721.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

