United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

UPS stock opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.