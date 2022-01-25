Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $38.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. Uniper has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.