Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $245.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day moving average is $229.04. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

