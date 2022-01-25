Unifty (NIF) Trading Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $18.31 or 0.00049978 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $33.16 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

