UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Hits $424.36

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. UniCrypt has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for approximately $424.36 or 0.01180811 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00248405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006798 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.