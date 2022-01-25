U Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,232.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $629,445.56 and approximately $13,232.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About U Network
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.