TUI’s (TUI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.90) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

TUI traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 243.40 ($3.28). 2,635,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,427. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.42. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.97 ($6.35).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

