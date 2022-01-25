Tudor Pickering & Holt Downgrades Keyera (TSE:KEY) to Hold

Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.81.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$23.59 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

