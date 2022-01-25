TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

TRST stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,238. The stock has a market cap of $689.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

