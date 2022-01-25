Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,522 shares of company stock worth $7,385,265 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.56. 4,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,978. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

