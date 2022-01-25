Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,649 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $600.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

