Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,998 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

TBI stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $977.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.