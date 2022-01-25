Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,490 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

