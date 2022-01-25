Truist Financial Corp Has $445,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

