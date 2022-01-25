Truist Financial Corp Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 968,782 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 38.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ARI stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.