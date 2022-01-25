TripAdvisor, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TripAdvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the travel company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 504.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

