Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 45.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,855 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 457,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 74,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

