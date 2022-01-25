TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 262 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

