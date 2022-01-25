TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.