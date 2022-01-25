TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $756,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

