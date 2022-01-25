TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.