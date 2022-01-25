TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

