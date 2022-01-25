TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Shares of CRI opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

