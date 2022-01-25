Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Lowered to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREVF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

TREVF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

