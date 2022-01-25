TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of RNW traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.97. 655,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,492. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.54.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

