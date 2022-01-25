Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$1,813,515.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,515.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 54,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 532,634 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$2,975,666.37.

On Sunday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 400,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,958,828.02.

Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,125. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.44 million and a P/E ratio of -90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.96. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$3.09 and a one year high of C$6.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

