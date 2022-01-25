TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 27.2% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $795,654.51 and approximately $176,916.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00098370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,505.10 or 0.99889517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00028934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00445894 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.