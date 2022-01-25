Titon Holdings Plc (TON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on March 4th

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TON opened at GBX 107.16 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.28. The company has a market cap of £11.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 95.75 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35), for a total value of £2,500 ($3,372.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

