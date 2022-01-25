Titon Holdings Plc (TON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on March 4th

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TON opened at GBX 107.16 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.28. The company has a market cap of £11.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 95.75 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.
In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35), for a total value of £2,500 ($3,372.91).
About Titon
Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.
