Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Thryv worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,172,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

