Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,089,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,349,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,549,000 after buying an additional 43,797 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

