THG (LON:THG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

THG (LON:THG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 304.76% from the company’s current price.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.18) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 440 ($5.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 543 ($7.33).

THG stock opened at GBX 123.53 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.96. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 118.30 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($10.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -2.51.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne acquired 32,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($87,131.68).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

