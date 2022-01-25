The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.