The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,119,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 398,548 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 799.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODP stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

